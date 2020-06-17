TEXAS, USA — As school districts work on plans to get students back into a normal classroom setting, some school districts are offering rapid COVID-19 tests.

The test will be provided through the school's telemedicine program. Each test takes about 20 - 30 minutes for results.

"We're bringing all of our hardware, software, technology, physicians directly into the school nurse's offices in conjunction with on-site rapid tests that include strep, flu and COVID," Kevin Pearce with Urgent Care for Kids said.

The program includes a symptom tracker for families to input their student's symptoms from home and let the school know what's happening.

