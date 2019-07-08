BEEVILLE, Texas — The City of Beeville's oldest pharmacy continues to be a family affair with three generations of one family.

In downtown Beeville lies the city's oldest pharmacy -- Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy. The pharmacy has been family owned since 1936.

The Schulz and Wroten Pharmacy is a place full of a family such as Dr. Amy Newsom and Beth Wroten Newsom.

Dr. Amy Newsom passed her state board exam last week and is currently the newest pharmacist alongside her aunt and mother.

"We all grew up here because my dad's been here since we were little," said Judy Wroten Cline, pharmacist, and co-owner.

According to the women, the family tradition all started with Newsom's great grandfather, who was a pharmacist in Stockdale but died at 36. Newsom's grandfather decided to follow in his father-in-laws' footsteps

"Came to Beeville March first, 1948 for his first job and the only job he ever had," Cline said. "It was about 1965. I believe when my dad purchased half of the store."

It was not long before sister Cline and Beth decided to make a future in pharmacy too.

"Growing up here this was this was after school, this was holidays, this was everything," Newsom said.

Currently, the pharmacy tradition continues with Newsom.

"I wanted to help my community and coming to work with my mom and aunt every day is just the best thing," Newsom said.

If Newsom was not a pharmacist, what would she be?

"There was a short time when I was little that I wanted to be a veterinarian, but I feel like that's every kid's dream was to play with animals," Newsom said. "They're not afraid to boss me around."

According to the family, Newsom's taught them a thing or two.

"She's taught us things that we might need to work on. She's a clinical pharmacist," Cline said. "Her grandparent's would be proud of her."