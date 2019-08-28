CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Scientists with the UT Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas are investigating balls of tar that have been washing up on the island beaches.

Most of the tar have been found near Bob Hall Pier and on the beaches in Port Aransas.

Experts have been able to trace the tar to several different places including the Deep Water Horizon Spill in 2010 and the Ixtoc I oil spill in the Bay of Campeche. Experts said the oil might have been broken up by more substantial than normal wave action, but regardless there is no real cause for concern.

"This appears to be relatively small amounts of oil. At least somewhat weathered so its older oil. doesn't indicate that there is any major spill out there," professor of oceanography Dr. Ed Busky said

According to Busky, tar balls like the ones you see in the Coastal Bend are pretty standard. The tarballs regularly wash up on our shores as ocean currents remove the oil deposits from the ocean bottom.

