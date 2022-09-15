We've got the scoop on the newest flavor of Blue Bell Ice Cream, Salted Caramel Brownie

It's a combination of their creamy vanilla mixed with yummy chocolate brownie bites, and a salted caramel swirl.

BRENHAM, Texas — Get ready for fall, y'all, with some yummy Blue Bell ice cream. It's arguably the best ice cream in the country!

The Texas-based creamery, located in Brenham, just released a brand new flavor called Salted Caramel Brownie.

It's a combination of their creamy vanilla mixed with yummy chocolate brownie bites, and a salted caramel swirl.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

It will only be available for a limited time, in both half gallon and pint size.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.

So grab a spoon and a bowl and get ready to scoop some up!

Our NEW flavor is giving us total fall vibes! Grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of Salted Caramel Brownie... Posted by Blue Bell Ice Cream on Thursday, September 15, 2022

