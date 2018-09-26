Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A special flagpole ceremony led by Cub Scouts at Windsor Park Elementary School was held Wednesday morning.

It was part of the See You at the Pole event, a global week of prayer. The tradition began in 1990 as a movement in Burleson, Texas, just outside Fort Worth.

On Wednesday, nearly one million students from 64 counties joined in the rallies at their schools' flagpoles.

Video courtesy: Ondrea Tarske

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII