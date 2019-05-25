CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts got together Friday to place flags on the graves of veterans at Seaside Memorial Park, an annual tradition around Memorial Day.

They finished decorating Friday afternoon, in time for a commemoration ceremony that will take place there on Monday.

The decorating event kicked off with a ceremonial flag raising before the scouts set out to place the flags at the gravesites.

The Gold Star Wives, Mothers Blue Star Families, and all veterans organizations will be recognized at Monday's ceremony. That ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. Monday.