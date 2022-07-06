Sea City Work Camp volunteers beat the heat, help neighbors in need

Despite the harsh summer elements, Calallen senior Grant Taylor said he feels a sense of pride to be part of the work camp.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from across the Coastal Bend are giving up a week of their summer break to do something good for families in need.

The students are taking part in the Sea City Work Camp, a faith based program that helps those not physically able, or cannot afford to fix their own homes.

The students start early in the morning and waste no time getting to work. While they are getting their hands dirty, another factor that they are facing is the intense heat.

"It's a lot of work in the sun, being on the roof, not very much shade," student Grant Taylor said.

With temperatures between 100 and 105 the students have felt the full brunt of what their summer has to offer. Mike Bammert is the Board President for the camp and is also spearheading the project at one of the sites.

Due to intense heat, Bammert knows the importance of making sure the teens don't over do it.

"We try every hour or so to take a break. Water is donated, got some quenchers and stuff donated for the kids are out here working," Bammert said.

Despite the harsh summer elements, Calallen senior Grant Taylor said he feels a sense of pride to be part of the work camp.

"It means a lot to be able to work for someone else who can't do it, or certain circumstances that keeps them from having that done," Taylor said. "For us to be able to come out here, help them, give them that sense of safety knowing they have a roof that won't collapse is a big deal, great accomplishment."

The program hosted by Grace United Methodist Church brings local students together to help out the elderly who aren't physically able or cannot afford to fix their own homes.

Organizers are celebrating the program's 30th year.

Among those putting in their time and effort is George West student Ray Martin.

"I love it! I've been looking forward to this for a lot of years because my brother has been part of it," Martin said.

The camp proving to be a way to build a foundation of teamwork and learn the importance of giving back.

The home on Jean Street will be a symbol of what community truly means.

"Had a good time and got closer together and came closer to God at the same time," Taylor said.

