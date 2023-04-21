SEA District expecting big crowds this weekend, how to navigate detours, exit closures

"Yes, there's detours everywhere so plug the address into your navigation and give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get downtown."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of people are expected to hit downtown and the SEA District this weekend as a number of events are taking place.

The Corpus Christi Hooks kicked things off at Whataburger Field Friday night.

But now that TxDOT has permanently closed some of the Harbor Bridge exits as a way to deter wrong-way drivers, residents may need new directions when it comes to getting to some of their favorite attractions.

Michael Palkovics brought his family to Whataburger Field to enjoy a nice game of baseball, but said the ongoing construction might make it more difficult for some folks to navigate.

"Easily, someone is going to end up in Portland, trying to get here or the American Bank Center," he said.

Due to the everchanging nature of construction, Palkovics said that GPS navigation has become his new best friend despite being a longtime Corpus Christi resident.

"Luckily Waze sent me a different way to get here 5 minutes faster than I would have otherwise," he said.

Drivers who are coming from Portland are now met with concrete barriers -- instead of exits they might be used to taking.

"I drive over the bridge more often than maybe I'd like to but its for safety, I totally understand, can't wait for the big bridge to get done," he said.

Crawfish for a Cause Organizer Teysha Dougherty said that the event has seen noticeable growth.

"We're very thrilled at how the event has grown last year we had just shy of 2000 people, this year we sold out at 3300 tickets," she said.

The event will have 24 teams competing for the best mudbugs in town Saturday. The event benefiting the Salvation Army is sold out, and residents are encouraged to use their GPS when trying to get there.

"It was a little confusing having Tancahua Street and the exit to the Port, really kind of frustrating, but you go down Shoreline, make a left and come on down here by Brewster Street," said Crawfish for a Cause competitor Lexi Serna.

Organizers encourage residents to leave a few minutes early and plan ahead.

"Yes, there's detours everywhere so plug the address into your navigation and give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get downtown," Dougherty said.

