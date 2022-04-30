Sea turtle allies protest on Padre Island

Marilyn Knapp Litt told 3NEWS that they are protesting the dismantling and defunding of the endangered sea turtle program at Padre Island National Seashore.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the Corpus Christi community were out at the Padre Islander gift shop on the island Saturday afternoon in an effort to save the sea turtles.

Marilyn Knapp Litt told 3NEWS that they are protesting the dismantling and defunding of the endangered sea turtle program at Padre Island National Seashore.

Litt said they will be out there next Saturday as well, so if you are interested in joining the protest, or learning more about their cause, you know where to go.

Those who are interested in supporting the Padre Island National Seashore may click here for more information about donating and volunteering.

