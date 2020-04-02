CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Big news was revealed Monday prior to the huge sea turtle conference in Corpus Christi.

For decades, scientists out at the Padre Island National Seashore have been working on trying and increasing the numbers of the endangered kemp's ridley turtles, and now there's word that all the hard work has paid off.

Since early 2000, researchers at the Sea Turtle Science and Recovery division at the National Seashore have been doing CSI style work. They have been trying to figure out if the turtles that are born in the Coastal Bend will actually come back and nest here.

"Every nesting turtle that we see we tag and take a tissue sample so we can do this matching because about half the time mom is back in the water before we find the nest," said Dr. Donna Shaver, PINS Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery.

There is some exciting news that scientists gave 3News on Monday about the research.

"That is hot off the presses. We just got word that they found some matches," Shaver said.

So why is this important?

"That proves that turtles are actually coming back here to nest from our efforts," Shaver said

The exciting research development will be part of the discussion at the Southeast Regional Sea Turtle Network Conference. 400 scientists from across the south and even the Caribbean will be at the Omni Hotel beginning Tuesday. Attendees who are already here were excited to hear the news about the nesting ridleys.

"It's really amazing that we can bring all these people together and highlight the program that's happening in Texas because it's a super important area for kemp's ridley nesting turtles," said Kim Sonderman, Executive Director S.E. Regional Sea Turtle Network

Shaver heads the program and the important work going on.

If you would like to meet Shaver and other sea turtle experts, you can do that at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The conference is opening up to the public so that everyone can check out the latest research projects and ask all of your sea turtle questions.

