Sea turtle hatchling release happening this Thursday

PADRE ISLAND, Texas — Hundreds of sea turtle hatchlings are expected to make their way into the Gulf of Mexico at 6:45 a.m. at Malaquite Beach Thursday.

This event is one of the few opportunities the Coastal Bend will get to see these small creatures make their way to their new home.

There are a few things you should know if you plan on attending the hatchling release.

You will have to purchase a park entry pass online before the release. Because of the spotty reception in the area, the park recommends doing it before arriving at the event.

Sea turtles don't always hatch on their expected date, so it is a good idea to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361) 949-7163 before leaving your home to make sure the release is still happening

To help protect the turtles, the park has compiled a list of reminders visitors should keep in mind while at the beach. That information can be found on their website.

