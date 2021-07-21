Sea turtle hatchling releases scheduled for this weekend

The releases, which are open to the public, will be held on Friday and Saturday mornings at 6:45 a.m. at Malaquite Beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island National Seashore is hosting two turtle hatchling releases this weekend.

The releases, which are open to the public, will be held this Friday and Saturday mornings, July 23 and 24, at 6:45 a.m. at Malaquite Beach.

The hatchling releases are dependent on the weather and anyone who wishes to come should call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163 BEFORE you drive out to the seashore to make sure the release is happening.

The release may also be cancelled if the turtles have not hatched. Remember, just like human births, sometimes the turtles hatch early and sometimes they may hatch late. The release dates are chosen when there is the greatest probability of hatchlings ready for release, but nature makes no guarantees, Padre Island National Seashore officials said.

The park will be charging entry fees the morning of hatchling releases and visitors are encouraged to purchase their entry passes online at www.Recreation.gov BEFORE coming to the park.

The park also asks visitors to bring drinking water. The park is currently under a boil water notice and does not have safe, potable drinking water.

For additional information about how to prepare to attend a release, please visit https://www.nps.gov/pais/learn/nature/hatchlingreleases.htm

