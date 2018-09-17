CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Emergency crews were rushed out to Newport Pass Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a chemical spill on the beach.

Thankfully, it turned out to be a sealed drum that had fallen into the water but did not leak anything, according to fire officials with Nueces County Emergency Services District #2.

Reports came in around 2 p.m. Nueces County ESD #2 posted about it on their Facebook page shortly afterward.

Fire officials said the container appeared to be filled with diesel fuel. They believe the container fell from a boat.

