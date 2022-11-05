Seamstress stitches together prom night dreams one dress at a time

Rebecca Cason, owner of Sew Padre Alterations, is humbled that her newest passion and business venture has also been able to bring so many smiles to her clients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's always a lot of excitement looking ahead to prom night, but for one Flour Bluff family, there's also a lot of excitement in taking a look down memory lane.



"I decided this would be really pretty and I tried it on, and said 'we could get it fixed up and it could be my prom dress,'" said Lauren Balbin, a student at Flour Bluff Highschool.



Lauren like many other daughters was checking out her mother’s closet for clothes, when she stumbled up on her mom’s vintage threads from the 80's and decided on the special dress.



"It was very interesting that she wanted to wear it, I didn’t expect her too, but she mentioned she wanted it altered, so I said 'okay she’s serious'" said Susan Balbin, Laurens’ mom.

Turns out the alterations were the prefect job for local seamstress and owner of Sew Padre Alterations, Rebecca Cason who was able to stitch new life into the dress.



"Basically, the straps, the fitting, the sequins were already there from her mother’s dress when she wore it in the 80s," Cason said.



Cason who lost her job during the pandemic is a self-taught seamstress and said although she hasn’t been doing the trade long, word of mouth has helped her business grow quickly.

"It’s been a wonderful experience," Cason said. "All the girls and all the dresses are so sweet and beautiful. Its just amazing, they are giving me this opportunity."

Cason is humbled that her newest passion and business venture has also been able to bring so many smiles to her clients, because proms might come and go, but the memories last a lifetime.

