CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city manager of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday that the city would begin the process of looking for a design firm for the drainage project approved by the council in December.

The announcement came after several residents appeared before City Council demanding the reinstatement of the North Beach Task Force.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the city will begin the search for a design firm to build a feasibility study with cost estimates to work on the canal drainage project for North Beach approved by council Dec. 10.

"We're advancing the North Beach canal project. We'll be sharing with you the request for qualifications that will be released Monday, the 26th of January," Zanoni said.

The search began after a weekend controversy about the mayor closing the North Beach Task Force, which came up with the canal drainage project.

North Beach residents appeared during public comment to demand council reinstate the task force.

"We do not want to go to war with the city. We do not want to embarrass you. We want to support you. We want to work with you. And more than anything we want to get this hundred-year-old drainage problem on North Beach solved once and for all," Barbara Welder said.

"NBCA and the task force are working together. And we feel like dissolving the task force is an insult," Carrie Robertson Myers.

"The task force was approved by the city council, but you decided to terminate it, so I feel like there should be more conversation between you, mister mayor, and the council," Debra Pope said.

There was no discussion by the council following the public comments.

