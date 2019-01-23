CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The search committee looking for a new permanent city manager in Corpus Christi is making progress.

According to Mayor Joe McComb, the search committee currently has 31 applications for the position, which has been vacant since Margie Rose resigned in May of 2018.

Only 11 of the 31 applications are said to be qualified for the job.

The search committee is planning to present a short list of candidates to city council members in the middle of February. McComb said if all goes as planned, the new city manager could start in March.