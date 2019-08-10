CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A family continues the search Monday night for a man who went missing near Flour Bluff over a month ago.

Bradley Brooks was last seen headed out to go fishing at night. Brooks' truck was eventually found, but he was nowhere in sight.

When 3New first reported on Bradley Brooks' disappearance, he had been missing for 15 days, and on Monday, it's going on 50.

Brooks lived in Corpus Christi with his girlfriend Ashley Nelson.

Nelson sat down 3News and outlined their search efforts so far. According to Nelson, she and his family have searched by boat and land. A team of 20 volunteers from EquuSearch scouted out the area.

Nelson says they still have no leads, but police are currently trying to locate Brooks' cell phone.

According to Nelson, it's challenging to process her boyfriend has been missing for so long.

"I don't know how to cope with it. I spend my days looking for him. Every time I'm out there, I look for him. Everywhere I go. I don't know where to look anymore. I don't know where to look," Nelson said.

Nelson created a Facebook page for brooks that she updates every day and asks people to share the information.

If you have any information regarding brooks' whereabouts you are asked to contact police at 361-886-2600.

