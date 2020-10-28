Search for missing retired veteran underway in Del Rio

The 46-year-old man, who was believed to be hunting, went missing on Monday. The National Park Service is calling the search "ongoing."

DEL RIO, Texas — Rescue crews are searching for a man they are calling an "overdue hunter" in Amistad National Recreation Area, about 3 hours west of San Antonio.

The 46-year-old man had been hunting in the park and had not notified his spouse of his return, according to the National Park Service. The park staff was notified on Monday, October 26 about his disappearance. Rangers started searching the hunting areas on foot, as well as the lake nearby, they said.

Authorities found his truck in a camping area. The man's wife confirmed to officials her husband brought a boat so they are searching on land and water.

Much of the search is happening on rough rural terrain.

The NPS is not releasing the man's name, but they said the man is retired from the Air Force and his wife is currently serving in the Air Force and stationed outside of Texas.

Other agencies also assisting in the search include Laughlin Air Force Base, United States Border Patrol Texas Game Wardens and the Val Verde County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the NPS said they are using several different techniques to aid in the search. Those include tracking dogs, patrol vessels, infrared and night vision during the night search, drones and helicopter support.

The NPS is calling the search "ongoing."

Laughlin Air Force Base shared a news release concerning the incident at the Amistad National Recreation Area, which is a park unit managed by the National Park Service. It includes the area around the Amistad Reservoir at the confluence of the Rio Grande, the Devils River and the Pecos River near Del Rio in Val Verde County. The area is often referred to as "an oasis in the desert."

The missing man has not been officially identified by authorities.