Search for new health director beings pending the City's separation from county health district

"We’re going to look locally, state-wide and nationally for the executive level positions,” said City Manager Peter Zanoni.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Tuesday, Corpus Christi City Council members passed an emergency ordinance to form the new health department.

The City Of Corpus Christi gave the county a 90-day notice that it was getting out of its health district agreement by Jan. 18. of next year.

One big step in making that separation a reality is the vote the Council took to create its standalone City Health Department.

As the city works to establish its own department, the emergency ordinance also points out the fact that the Health District agreement between the county and city may last longer than the Jan. 18. deadline.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the current health department employees, who were paid by the city, will help form a more "efficient" health department.

Some wondered if current Health Director, Annette Rodriguez, was going to be part of that future. Rodriquez has held the position for 22 years and is a paid city employee.

"Annette, just like any other executive in the current district they want to work for, if they want to work for the department there will be an interview process," Zanoni said. "We’re going to look locally, state-wide and nationally for the executive level positions.”

Rodriguez said she plans on reapplying for her job, even though she’s held the position for over 20 years.

Around three weeks ago, 3News broke the story of the lawsuit Rodriguez planned on filing against Zanoni, under the Equal Pay Act. Rodriguez claimed that she experienced discrimination based on her sex and a hostile work environment. Also, she claims Zanoni has a record of discrimination based on age.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.