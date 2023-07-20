Search for new Port of Corpus Christi CEO intensifies as applications pour in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It has been almost two months since the departure of the Port of Corpus Christi's former CEO Sean Strawbridge.
Port commissioners are wasting no time vetting candidates for his replacement.
3NEWS got an update from Port of Corpus Christi Chairman Charles Zahn on that search. He said there were 46 people who applied for the top job to oversee what has become the largest port in the U.S. in terms of total revenue tonnage.
That large number of candidates has since been narrowed down to five who will go through the interview process as soon as next week.
"Someone who had industry credentials, someone who has leadership credentials, ability to work with the board, the governing body is the port commission so someone who can work with the port commission," he said.
Zahn said they hope to complete the search by September.
