Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting

Three people were shot outside of the Burger King Thursday. Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday.

Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.

The area was immediately blocked off with crime scene tape and bullet casings and shotgun shells were seen marked on the ground at the scene.

Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.

One witness who wished to remain anonymous said that she immediately reacted to the gunshots.

"It was like a couple of rounds," said the witness. "I just freaked out when I heard that shooting. It was real loud, I just got scared."

No one has been arrested but officials told 3NEWS they are working several leads.

Officers said that if residents have any information to aid in the investigation to call the CCPD non-emergency number at 886-2600, Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS, or submit the tip online by clicking here.

