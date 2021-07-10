Body of missing swimmer recovered at Lake Travis during shoreline search

Witnesses said a swimmer failed to resurface after going underwater, and a second person jumped in to help.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County Sherriff's Office Lake Patrol Unit has recovered the body of a missing swimmer. The body of 23-year-old Jacob Martinez was found during a shoreline search on the morning of Thursday, July, 15.

Martinez was reported missing in the Sandy Creek Arm of Lake Travis on Saturday, July 10. Martinez was found just north of where he was last seen.

TCSO conducted shoreline searches every day following the report. They were assisted by the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and Austin Police Department. TCSO's drone unit, an underwater vehicle and Texas Search & Rescue K9's also helped with the search.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, emergency services responded to a water rescue at 7715 Live Oak Avenue around 6 p.m. on July 10. Witnesses said a swimmer failed to resurface after going underwater, and a second person jumped in to help.

FINAL Water Rescue at 7715 LIVE OAK AVE: After extensive searching by rescue swimmers, this incident has transitioned to recovery mode. The patient pulled from the water is being transported by #ATCEMSMedics to Baylor S & W Lakeway w/minor complaints. No further updates planned. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) July 11, 2021

ATCEMS, Lake Travis Fire and Rescue, and STARFlight responded to the scene. The patient who jumped in after the missing swimmer was pulled from the water by ATCEMS medics and transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Lakeway with minor injuries.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is currently investigating the cause of death.