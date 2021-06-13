Active search: Two adults missing in Guadalupe River near Seguin after rescuing two children

A man and a woman worked together to pull two children out of the current before submerging and disappearing, the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas — A search is underway for two adults who were swept away in the Guadalupe River southeast of Seguin on Sunday evening.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office said that shortly before 5 p.m., a 30-year-old man swam out to help his two young children, who had been swept into the current and had gone underwater.

The father was able to pull both children from the water and hand them to a woman in her early 20s who was there with her family and stepped in to help. The father then went underwater, and the woman went in after him.

A search is underway for both the man and the woman with help from the Seguin Fire Department, Sand Hills Volunteer Fire Department, McQueeney Fire Department, New Braunfels Dive Team, Guadalupe County Fire Marshal, Game Warden Perez, DPS and DPS Air Support, and the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of FM 1117 near the Guadalupe River Bridge southeast of Seguin.