CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Halloween coming up in just a few days, it is important to know where sex offenders are living in the city of Corpus Christi, before you send your child out to trick-or-treat.

3News did a search of neighboring sex offenders near the KIII studio, and you may be surprised at what we found. Take a look at the map pictured below:

A map of sex offenders surrounding the KIII studios.

KIII

"By law, registered sex offenders are prohibited from passing out candy on Halloween. Moreover, these individuals may not appear in public dressed in a Halloween costume or other child-centered holiday characters, such as Santa and the Easter Bunny", stated the Texas Department of Safety.

The Corpus Christi Police Department warns that children are particularly vulnerable to sex offenders. Open communication between parents and children is vital to family safety.

Click the link below to search for sex offenders living near, or in the neighborhood you live in.

SEARCH: Check your neighborhood by address to learn if there are registered sex offenders living near you.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has listed some precautions to take before you and your family hit the streets this Halloween.

On the Trick-or-Treat Trail: