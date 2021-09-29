Missing Houston man's body found in Wyoming after tips came in during Gabby Petito search

Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned the search for 46-year-old Robert Lowery prompted tips about the missing hiker.

JACKSON, Wyo. — Searchers in western Wyoming say news coverage of the Gabby Petito case helped lead searchers to the body of a Houston hiker in an unrelated case.

The remains were recovered in the same national forest where the body of 22-year-old Gabby Petito was found Sept. 11. She'd gone missing on a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Robert "Bob" Lowery

Investigators say news coverage of Petito that mentioned the search for Robert Lowery prompted tips about his case.

The updated information changed the day he was last seen from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, according to CBS News. TCSAR said Tuesday at least two people contacted authorities with information placing Lowery on Black Canyon Trail, a popular area for hikers and mountain bikers. The tipsters also mentioned that Lowery was carrying a duffel bag on the trail.

CBS News says searchers split into teams and searched along the rugged trail for several hours Tuesday. A search dog found the body that matched Lowery's description and a duffel bag in a camping area, TCSAR said.

Lowery's sister tells the Jackson Hole News & Guide he was “a sweet, sweet kid.”