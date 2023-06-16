Searing heatwave causes law officials in Kingsville to take proactive steps

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said he is adding a heat system and fan to his patrol unit for one of his department's drug dogs, Lola.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This summer has been anything but normal for the residents who live in the Kingsville area.

It has been the hottest spot in the area, with a heat index that has already reached 125°F.

The heat was so daunting that Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick went outside the sheriff's office with a thermometer to illustrate how hot it is.

"91 in the shade," he said.

Kirkpatrick even pointed his heat gun inside a parked unit where the temperature easily read in the triple digits.

"On the inside of this car it's only been sitting out here for a very short period of time and it's running about 115° 112, 115," he said.

Lora, one of the department's drug dogs, is one of the reasons Kirkpatrick installed a new heat alarm system in his patrol unit. The system will alert Kirkpatrick if the air conditioning in his unit stops working and will also roll down the windows.

Kleberg County Deputy Ruben Villalobos said he is excited about the added safety measures because the heat in Kingsville this year could prove harmful.

"Out here on the road when I utilize her you know on a vehicle search or whatever, I take her out and I put her right back in and I hydrate her with some water," he said.

Villalobos also makes sure he has packets of liquid IV to add to his own water. That's because he too could quickly get into trouble if he doesn't stay well hydrated out in the brutal and extreme heat of a red-hot summer that has only started.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!