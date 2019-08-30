CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yet another store at Corpus Christi's Sunrise Mall has announced they will be closing down -- and this time it's a big one.

Sears announced Friday that come December, they will be closing down their Sunrise Mall department store located in the 1300 block of Airline Road.

Sears representative Larry Costello sent the following statement to 3News:

“After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Sears store in Corpus Christi, Texas. The liquidation sale is expected to begin in mid-September and the store is planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Sears.com for all their product needs.”

