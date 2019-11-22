CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Seashore Learning Academy put together cardboard designs of Coastal Bend buildings. According to teachers, the carboard activity is a way for students to learn about their community and businesses around Padre Island.

"This gives them a little virtual tour, and helps them understand why those things are important to us," a teacher said.

3News meteorologist Alan Holt was at Seashore to teach students all about the weather.

