CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Seashore Learning Academy put together cardboard designs of Coastal Bend buildings. According to teachers, the carboard activity is a way for students to learn about their community and businesses around Padre Island.
"This gives them a little virtual tour, and helps them understand why those things are important to us," a teacher said.
3News meteorologist Alan Holt was at Seashore to teach students all about the weather.
