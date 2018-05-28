Hundreds of people made it out to Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral home Monday to pay their respects to the military men and women who fought and died for our county.

The 24th annual Memorial Day ceremony began with a professional including a horse-drawn carriage hearse, the Patriots honor guard and Corpus Christi pipe and drums.

Guest speaker for the ceremony was commanding officer of Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi Captain Philip M. Brock.

According to Brock the strength and foundation of the United States are built on the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who risk their lives.

"Please remember to keep the memories of the fallen their families and their friends in your heart and your prayers. For it is their sacrifice, the lost military member, and their family, that makes this country what it is today," Brock said.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, over one million American soldiers have died in the war.

