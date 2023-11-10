SeaWorld Hosts its first-ever Howl-O-Scream Zombie Walk!

On Friday the 13th, SeaWorld will open its gates and invite the “undead” to be a part of the first-ever Zombie Walk.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — SeaWorld will be opening their gates on Friday to the "undead" for the theme park's first-ever Zombie Walk.

And if you're brave enough to put on some ragged clothes and transform yourself into one of the walking dead, you get in free! Zombies must pre-register to participate in the Zombie Walk.

The walking dead will sinisterly follow behind SeaWorld’s very own zombies from the infamous Zombie Horde haunt and crawl, shuffle, and parade through the park for about half a mile, which oficially kicks off a night of terror at Howl-O-Scream.

Biters, creepers, roamers and the infected will all get a commemorative Zombie Walk medal and the chance to enjoy a free night at the biggest, scariest, and screamiest Halloween event in Texas.

Make sure you register ahead of the Zombie Walk at https://seaworld.com/san-antonio/events/zombie-walk/. You must be dressed in a Zombie costume to get free admission.

All ages are invited to participate, but it's important to note that Howl-O-Scream may be too intense/scary for young children.

Parents may want to keep kids under the age of 13, as well as folks who scare easily, at home

When the Zombies are done walking, everyone can stick around to enjoy additional Howl-O-Scream fun with coasters after dark, scary terror-torries, electrifying song and dance shows, terrifying haunts, specialty-themed bars, and so much more as the spooky celebrations continue.

The Zombie Walk begins at 6:45 p.m. on Friday the 13th. Check-in begins at 6pm.

For more information, visit their website.

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.