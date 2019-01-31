CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A second mistrial has been declared in the capital murder cas of David Davila, the man accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Alex Torres back in January of 2015.

Late Wednesday afternoon a court's order was violated during the trial, according to defense attorney Lisa Greenberg. Greenberg objected and asked 105th District Court Judge Jack Pulcher to declare a mistrial.

The judge agreed and issued the mistrial.

This was Davila's second time on trial for this case. The first trial ended with a hung jury.