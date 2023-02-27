Proposal for second bridge to Padre Island makes it to the Texas House

The lawmaker looks to remedy the fact that the JFK Causeway and bridge are the only means of access to and from Padre Island from Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bill was filed in the Texas House of Representatives calling for a second bridge to be built over the Laguna Madre.

State Rep. Todd Hunter tells 3NEWS he filed House Bill 2894 on Monday, which calls for a plan, an environmental review, and a design proposal for a bridge to provide additional access to and from Padre Island.

If built, the structure would be built in either Nueces county or Kleberg county, and would be part of the state's highways system.

Nueces County commissioners passed a resolution supporting the construction in January. The bill is the next step in the process.