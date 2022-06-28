Second person arrested in relation to crash that killed Ray High School students

The driver of the blue Mustang, which police said was racing the car the students were in, turned himself in Monday night.

The person that had a warrants out for his arrest in relation to the crash that killed two Ray High School students has been arrested, Corpus Christi police said.

Juan Cortez, 18, turned himself in to police Monday, June 27, officials said. He was the driver of the blue Mustang that was racing the car the students were killed in, police said.

Both Cortez and Hector Martinez, the driver of the car that crashed, are charged with racing on a highway. Because the crash resulted in death, the charge is upgraded to a second degree felony, officials said.

Martinez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22 by Corpus Christi officers.

The crash happened at E. Port Avenue and W. Broadway St. as the students were leaving a Ray High School graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center on May 31.

Police said the driver of the car lost control while speeding down Port Ave. There were four students in the car. Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, both 18, were killed and two others were hospitalized.

Cortez, the driver of the Mustang, stayed at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. Officials later decided to charge him for street-racing and put a warrant out for his arrest.

