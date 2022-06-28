Second person arrested in relation to crash that killed Ray High School students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previous report on the first arrest in this case.
The person that had a warrants out for his arrest in relation to the crash that killed two Ray High School students has been arrested, Corpus Christi police said.
Juan Cortez, 18, turned himself in to police Monday, June 27, officials said. He was the driver of the blue Mustang that was racing the car the students were killed in, police said.
Both Cortez and Hector Martinez, the driver of the car that crashed, are charged with racing on a highway. Because the crash resulted in death, the charge is upgraded to a second degree felony, officials said.
Martinez, 18, was arrested on Wednesday, June 22 by Corpus Christi officers.
RELATED: Driver in street-racing crash that killed Ray High School students arrested, warrant issued for driver of other car
The crash happened at E. Port Avenue and W. Broadway St. as the students were leaving a Ray High School graduation rehearsal at the American Bank Center on May 31.
Police said the driver of the car lost control while speeding down Port Ave. There were four students in the car. Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, both 18, were killed and two others were hospitalized.
Cortez, the driver of the Mustang, stayed at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. Officials later decided to charge him for street-racing and put a warrant out for his arrest.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Local protesters gather near Federal Courthouse to make their voices heard
- Corpus Christi sees a surge in catalytic convertor theft from vehicles
- Brooks County sees high case of migrant deaths as result of intense heat conditions, 48 bodies recovered so far
- 14 migrants rescued from train car near Robstown, officials say
- Environmental concerns addressed over Bob Hall Pier demolition during sea turtle nesting season
- COVID-19 vaccinations now available for kids as young as 6 months. Here's what parents need to know
- Will electric vehicles cause strain on the Texas power grid? Transportation experts say no
- Need to beat the heat? Here is a list of cooling centers in Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.