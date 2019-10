CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A home on Shoal Creek Circle near Violet Road caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The blaze started just after 1 a.m. in the back of the home on the second floor. Three adults and three children were inside at the time.

Fire crews spent about 20 minutes getting the fire under control. No one was hurt.

Investigators believe a cigarette may be to blame. The Red Cross is also stepping in to help the family.

