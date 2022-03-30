Second suspect in Alice murder case has been arrested

40-year-old Roberto Robby Ramirez was arrested in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Francisco Nesmith.

ALICE, Texas — New details in a murder investigation that took place over a week ago has come to light.

A second person has been arrested in connection to the crime.

According to the Alice-Echo News Journal, 40-year-old Roberto Robby Ramirez was arrested in connection to the murder of 33-year-old Francisco Nesmith.

Nesmith was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head at a home on Schley Street back on Sunday, March 20.

According to investigators, Ramirez was at the home when Nesmith was killed. At the time 33-year-old Mark Anthony Gonzalez was arrested. Both Gonzalez and Ramirez have been booked into the Jim Wells County Jail and are facing murder charges, among others.

The investigation remains ongoing.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.