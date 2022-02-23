Second teen arrested for murder of 17-year-old Caleb Martinez

The parents of the second suspect were contacted Tuesday and they let officials know where to find the teen, officials said in a statement.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two teens have been arrested for murder after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed over the weekend, according to a blotter post by the Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of Saturday, Feb. 18 on the 2200 block of Bolivar St. Dispatchers with the CCPD sent officers to a call of shots being heard in the area just after midnight.

Officers found the 17-year-old boy in the street with an apparent gunshot wound when they got to the scene. The officers provided medical aid until EMS arrived, police said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as Caleb Martinez. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Investigators were able to quickly identify two suspects and secured directives to apprehend, which is the equivalent to a warrant for juveniles.

On Monday, Feb. 21, CCPD officers arrested a 16-year old boy in connection with the shooting.

Then on Tuesday, Feb. 22, officers with the US Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force contacted the parent of the second teen and told them about the directive to apprehend. The parent gave officers the location of the teen, officials said. With assistance from Robstown Police Department, the Marshals located and took the 16-year-old juvenile into custody without incident.

Both juveniles were transported to the main police station to be interviewed before being booked into the Nueces County Juvenile Justice Center.

The identites of the suspects are not being released due to their age.

