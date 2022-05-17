WATCH: Secretary Mayorkas gives remarks at the Texas/Mexico border

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is in the Rio Grande Valley to meet with the DHS workforce and participate in briefings.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCALLEN, Texas — The Secretary of Homeland Security is visiting the Texas and Mexico border Tuesday to give an update on the government's border response.

Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is in the Rio Grande Valley to meet with the DHS workforce and participate in briefings on the department's readiness and response at the Southwest border.

Secretary Mayorkas plans to give remarks at 2:15 p.m. to the media. Those remarks will be livestreamed in this article.

This comes after a "removal flight" Tuesday morning. DHS said the migrants on board the flight were determined by officials to not have a legal basis to stay in the United States.

Learn more about KENS 5:

Since going on the air in 1950, KENS 5 has strived to be the best, most trusted news and entertainment source for generations of San Antonians.

KENS 5 has brought numerous firsts to South Texas television, including being the first local station with a helicopter, the first with its own Doppler radar and the first to air a local morning news program.

Over the years, KENS 5 has worked to transform local news. Our cameras have been the lens bringing history into local viewers' homes. We're proud of our legacy as we serve San Antonians today.

Today, KENS 5 continues to set the standard in local broadcasting and is recognized by its peers for excellence and innovation. The KENS 5 News team focuses on stories that really matter to our community.