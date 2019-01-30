CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been increased security at Sanders Elementary School since a student reported an incident with a stranger after school Monday, according to Corpus Christi Independent School District police.

CCISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said the incident happened Monday while the student was attending recess, but parents were not notified until the student got home from school that day.

The student reported that a stranger had approached her during recess and said she was having a surprise party and wanted the students to come with her. The student refused and walked away.

Parents reported the incident to the school and CCISD police have since increased their presence on campus. Warnke said they are continuing to investigate the incident.