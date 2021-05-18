More security coming to parks on the Corpus Christi Bayfront

Out of the six new positions created, five will be park enforcement officers and one will be a supervisor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — City council members passed an ordinance Tuesday that would help ensure families and tourist have a safe and enjoyable experience while visiting parks along the Corpus Christi Bayfront.

The ordinance would add six park enforcement officers who would be dedicated to those specific areas.

The city began to look at ways to beef up security at local parks after a disturbing video surfaced back in March. at Cole Park.

The video that was taken at Cole Park shows a woman striking another woman multiple times as she held a child.

Other families with children were there to witness to the violence.

The encounter even caught the attention of local leaders who spoke out against the act.

"This is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated, said City Manager Peter Zanoni following the incident.

Tuesday, council members approved an ordinance that would add 6 full time officers to specifically watch over guests at bayshore parks. One of the six would be a supervisor position.

"It's all parks along the bayshore so it's Poenisch Park, Ropes Park, Oleander, the kiosk area, basically that whole shoreline," said Sarah Munoz who is the Interim Director of Parks and Rec.

There are already seven existing enforcement officers who travel between different parks and beaches.

According to city leaders, the additional positions will assure a continuous presence at the parks along the bayfront. The officers would provide a dual role by addressing security concerns as well as serving as ambassadors for the city.

"This is a big step in enhancing public safety for our parks and I think it will lead to a much more enjoyable experience for not only our residents but also our visitors," said City Councilman Ben Molina.

The city will use $432,956 dollars from the State Hotel Occupancy Tax or HOT tax to fund the officers as well as their equipment.

There is also a plan to install additional security cameras at Cole Park that will help provide a better look over the activities that are happening.

