FALFURRIAS, Texas — If you see a large cloud of smoke in the distance Thursday, you might be seeing a prescribed burn.

According to the Falfurrias Fire Department, La India Ranch will be doing a prescribed burn on their property south of Falfurrias, Texas. The burn will be located on the east side of Highway 281 near the truck weight scales.

So if you see a large cloud of smoking coming from that general direction, don't be alarmed: it might be the controlled burn.

It was just last week when a large controlled burn on King Ranch prompted many calls to local fire departments and the KIII-TV newsroom due to the size of the cloud of smoke that was emitted.

