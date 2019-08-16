SINTON, Texas — If you see a large amount of smoke coming from the Welder Wildlife Refuge north of Sinton,Texas, don't worry. It's a controlled burn, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

Rivera contacted 3News Friday afternoon to spread the word about the controlled burn. He said they expect it to be a large fire so he wants residents in the area to know about it so there are no concerns.

Rivera also said the Wildlife Refuge does have the necessary permit to perform the agricultural controlled burn.

