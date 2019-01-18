CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Downtown Management District kicked off their 2019 Dine Downtown Restaurant Week this Friday.

The event continues through Sunday, Jan. 27.

During Restaurant Week, 12 participating downtown restaurants will offer unique and value priced meals for lunch and dinner. It's a unique opportunity to provide valuable options to residents and also increase business for downtown restaurants.

Participating restaurants include:

Bella Luna

Downtown Coffee

The Exchange

Executive Surf Club

Glass Pavilion at Omni Hotel

Harrison's Landing

House of Rock

La Playa by the Bay

Mesquite St. Pizza and Pasta Company

Republic of Texas Bar and Grill

Railroad Brewing Co.

Water Street Oyster Bar

To see this year's Dine Downtown menus, click here.