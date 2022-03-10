Seguin working to restore power after another raccoon infiltrates substation

No timetable was provided for when electricity would be fully restored.

SAN ANTONIO — For the second time in as many days, the City of Seguin is being impacted by a raccoon-related power outage.

The Seguin Police Department said Monday night via Facebook that "another raccoon" managed to wriggle into a transformer, causing the outage. SPD says crews are hard at work to restore power, but didn't provide a timetable.

Officials also reminded the community that roadway intersections where traffic lights aren't working are to be treated like four-way stops, and urged those who have "a medical necessity for power" to call 911 so they can be taken to a nearby hospital.

Updated: 9:05pm— Seguin, please be advised the city is experiencing power outages throughout the city. Another raccoon... Posted by Seguin Police Department on Monday, October 3, 2022

It's unclear if the same raccoon perpetrator is behind Monday's outage. A substation was infiltrated by a raccoon over the weekend as well, resulting in a loss of power for nearly half of Seguin, according to police. It was restored to all households by 1:30 a.m. Monday.

