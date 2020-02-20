SAN ANTONIO — Stripes announced the release of two limited-edition collectible cups honoring the Queen of Tejano, Selena Quintanilla Perez.

The first cup, named “Selena, Painting”, comes with a purple glitter flip-lid. The second, “Selena Legend”, features 25 years of celebrating Selena’s legacy and career.

Stripes stores will have the new cups available on February 29 at 9 a.m. Customers may begin lining up at participating Stripes stores as early as 8 a.m. prior to the February 29th release.

The company worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to come up with two designs for the 2020 cup collection.

“I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans. These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her,” said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

