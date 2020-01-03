CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fans of the queen of Tejano were able to get their hands on two new commemorative collectible cups at all Stripes locations around the Lone Star State today.

The new Selena cups were released today to celebrate 25 years of the artist's legacy on February 29.

“This is our fourth year to partner with the Quintanilla family, on the release of the Selena commemorative cup collection,” said Brad Williams, Senior Vice President of 7-Eleven (Stripes Stores). “This year marks 25 years of celebrating Selena’s legacy as a music icon and creative artist. To make this year even more special, Selena’s sister, Suzette, selected an original painting to be featured on one of the cups and uniquely designed the collection to reflect Selena’s legacy.”

Company officials worked with Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, to create this year's designs.

“I am excited to finally share the 2020 Stripes Selena Cups, the 25th Year Collection, with her fans. These commemorative cups represent Selena’s legacy that continues to inspire all who love her,” said Quintanilla, CEO of Q-Productions.

You can pick up your Selena cup at participating Stripes locations around Texas.

