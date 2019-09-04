CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special gift was presented to Corpus Christi's City Council Tuesday courtesy of CITGO refineries -- a painting of Selena!

It was painted by Corpus Christi native Gilbert Cantu. He said the piece of art was part of his solo art show last year where he painted various icons of music and film who meant a lot to him. He said he decided to paint Selena since she's such a huge icon in Corpus Christi.

"I didn't want somebody to buy it and just hang it in a home," Cantu said. "I wanted it to be somewhere where people can see it and appreciate it."

Cantu said he was happy to give the painting to the City.

After Fiesta de la Flor, which is happening this weekend, the painting will be displayed at the Selena Auditorium.