CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Selena Quintanilla Perez would have been 49 today. She was born on this day in Lake Jackson, Texas back in 1971.

Her family moved to Corpus Christi when she was 10 years old and just 5 years later when Selena was 15, she won the first of eight Tejano Music Awards as Female Entertainer of the Year.

It was then in March of 1995 when she was gunned down by the founder of her fan club. Selena was just 23 years old when she died, but her music and legacy live on - a light that continues to shine.