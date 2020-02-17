CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Fiesta de la Flor is no more, but the celebration of Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla continues.

Q-Productions and the City of San Antonio announced Tuesday the next big event honoring the legacy of the Tejano Queen -- the Selena XXV tribute concert. It will be held Saturday, May 9, in San Antonio.

Performers scheduled to appear at the concert include: headliner Pitbull, A.B. Quintanilla III Y Los Kumbia Allstarz, Becky G, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Elida Y Avante, Ruben Ramos, Pete Astudillo, Ricardo Castillon, Gilbert Velasquez, Ally Brooke, Isabel Marie and dance group The Lab.

Tickets go on sale at noon Tuesday, so act fast! You can get them at the Alamodome box office website or at Ticketmaster.

