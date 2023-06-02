Seminar teaches local businesses how to grow partnerships with the city

Doing Business With the City 101 is all about teaching businesses how to connect with the city to get contracts for goods and services.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Business owners: Have you ever wondered how other companies manage to land their contacts with the city of Corpus Christi?

Doing Business With the City 101 is the name of a seminar between city departments and potential local business vendors set for this week.

The class is all about teaching businesses how to connect with the city to get contracts for goods and services.

Nash Pressure Washing owner Robby Nash said the seminar can yield great benefits for those looking to partner with the city.



"A class like that (lets you) meet the right folks," he said. "To communicate with who makes the decisions as far as city work goes."

Del Mar College APEX Accrelerator's Robert Mirabal is holding the class.

"We explain really the nuts and bolts -- how easy it is to actually get their business registered and in a position to sell their products or services to the city," he said.







City of Corpus Finance and Procurement Assistant Director Josh Chronley said many departments will be represented in the seminar.



"I'm going to have parks and recreation, I'm going to have airport," he said. "I'm going to have the fire department, I'm going to have our asset management division. They're the ones who handle all the building maintenance and our fleet."



Chronley said one of the biggest misconceptions is thinking they're too small to garner the city's attention.

"There are some larger procurements that go out but window washing, we don't always go out for window washing across the city," he said. "Sometimes it's just for one specific fire house. Or the same for pressure washing because they all have different schedules and different needs. So we don't often bundle everything together."



The class is set for this Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at the American Bank Center.

To register, click here.

