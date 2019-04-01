WASHINGTON D.C. — Sen. Ted Cruz (R) and Rep. Francis Rooney (R) have introduced a constitutional amendment that aims to impose term limits on Congress members.

The proposal would apply to all Congress members, in both the House and the Senate.

If the amendment were to be ratified, House Representatives would only be allowed to serve three terms and Senators would be only be allowed to serve two.

If someone were elected to fill a vacancy in either the House or the Senate, that election would count as one term if the person filled the vacancy for more than one year.

The proposal would not apply to any term beginning before the amendment's ratification.

There is currently no limit on the number of terms House Representatives or Senators can serve.

